Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1627 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQE opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 91.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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