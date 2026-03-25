Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (AVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.7%

AVS stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (AVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVS was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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Dividend History for Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVS)

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