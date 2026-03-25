Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (AVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.7%
AVS stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $27.47.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
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