Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (PALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PALU opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 4.35. Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

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Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

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Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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