Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (PALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 9.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:PALU opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 4.35. Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.
Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
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