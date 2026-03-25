Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
METD opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.
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