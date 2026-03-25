Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,067 shares during the period. Kinetik makes up about 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Kinetik worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kinetik by 269.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 91.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kinetik

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinetik this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a Buy and $53 price target (about mid‑teens upside vs. current levels), giving investors an independent, bullish valuation anchor that can support further buying interest. Benzinga

Truist initiated coverage with a Buy and $53 price target (about mid‑teens upside vs. current levels), giving investors an independent, bullish valuation anchor that can support further buying interest. Positive Sentiment: A recent SEC filing reported in the press shows an investment manager adding a new position valued near $100 million — a material institutional buy that signals confidence and can lift the stock via demand and sentiment. Investment Manager Adds New Position

A recent SEC filing reported in the press shows an investment manager adding a new position valued near $100 million — a material institutional buy that signals confidence and can lift the stock via demand and sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: US Capital Advisors published multi‑quarter EPS forecasts for Kinetik (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026 and quarterly 2027 estimates). These provide updated modeling inputs for investors but do not by themselves change company fundamentals. MarketBeat: US Capital Advisors Estimates

US Capital Advisors published multi‑quarter EPS forecasts for Kinetik (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026 and quarterly 2027 estimates). These provide updated modeling inputs for investors but do not by themselves change company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors cut several near‑term and FY2026 EPS estimates (e.g., FY2026 down to $1.10 from $1.30; multiple quarterly trims). Those downward revisions reduce near‑term earnings visibility and could temper upside until results or guidance prove otherwise. MarketBeat: Analyst Cuts

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.01. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $430.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $151,176.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 585,556 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,287.52. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Stellato sold 2,907 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $136,396.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 393,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,457,483.44. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,015,831 shares of company stock worth $180,054,928 in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNTK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNTK

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

Further Reading

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