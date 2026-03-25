LimeWire One Day Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,486,008 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 457,486,008.61402554 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.02507459 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,759,132.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

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