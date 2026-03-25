Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $54.69 thousand worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is tsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @tsukaphilosophy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00112374 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $53,825.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tsuka.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the exchanges listed above.

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