NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.20 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

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About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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