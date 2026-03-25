BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Price Hits $0.0479 on Top Exchanges

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $479.30 thousand and $92.38 thousand worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @bccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.04806261 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $92,706.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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