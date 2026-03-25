HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM) Posts Earnings Results

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter.

HomesToLife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLM opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. HomesToLife has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of -1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of HomesToLife in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

HomesToLife Company Profile

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HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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