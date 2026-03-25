Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Posts Earnings Results

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35), FiscalAI reports. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of ONDS opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.47. Ondas has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on Ondas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,188,786.05. This represents a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,202,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ondas by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,071 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ondas by 1,325.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ondas by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 774,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,210,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,747 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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