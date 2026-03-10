U.S. Energy (USEG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.75.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 434,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $543,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,828.75. This represents a 83.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company that acquires, develops and operates hydrocarbon properties across onshore regions in the United States. The company’s activities encompass geological evaluation, drilling, completion and working-interest management, with an emphasis on cost-efficient development of discovered reserves and maximizing production from existing assets.

Over time, U.S. Energy has pursued growth through disciplined lease acquisitions, joint-venture partnerships and targeted drilling programs.

