Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637,019 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 306.4% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 3.2%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

