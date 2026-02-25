Matthew Garman Sells 17,751 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $208.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,046,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,408,398. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

