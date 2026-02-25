Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Insider Brian Titus Sells 8,311 Shares

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. 3,064,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. CICC Research increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 18.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Corteva by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

