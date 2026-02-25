Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Releases Earnings Results

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lightbridge Trading Up 5.8%

LTBR stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 721,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.94. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightbridge currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at Lightbridge

In other Lightbridge news, Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,606 shares in the company, valued at $510,125.28. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $501,888.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 389,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,088.74. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock worth $601,198 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Lightbridge by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company’s core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

Featured Stories

