Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37, Zacks reports.
Park Dental Partners Trading Up 4.4%
PARK traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34. Park Dental Partners has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $21.59.
Institutional Trading of Park Dental Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Park Dental Partners in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Dental Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Dental Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Dental Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,478,000.
Park Dental Partners Company Profile
Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ: PARK) is a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services to affiliated dental practices. The company focuses on enabling dental clinicians to concentrate on patient care by delivering centralized non-clinical functions that support day-to-day operations and practice growth.
Services typically offered by Park Dental Partners include practice management, billing and revenue cycle management, procurement and supply-chain support, information technology, human resources, marketing and patient acquisition, and regulatory and compliance assistance.
