Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37, Zacks reports.

Park Dental Partners Trading Up 4.4%

PARK traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34. Park Dental Partners has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Institutional Trading of Park Dental Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Park Dental Partners in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Dental Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Dental Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Dental Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,478,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Park Dental Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Park Dental Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Park Dental Partners in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Park Dental Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Park Dental Partners Company Profile

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ: PARK) is a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services to affiliated dental practices. The company focuses on enabling dental clinicians to concentrate on patient care by delivering centralized non-clinical functions that support day-to-day operations and practice growth.

Services typically offered by Park Dental Partners include practice management, billing and revenue cycle management, procurement and supply-chain support, information technology, human resources, marketing and patient acquisition, and regulatory and compliance assistance.

