UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UMH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 313,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,812. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 4.47%. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.00%.

UMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,386,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,786,000 after purchasing an additional 237,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 401,990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

