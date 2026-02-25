Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,976 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the January 29th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF by 505.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BSCZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 55,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,099. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond 2035 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

