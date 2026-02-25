Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.100-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Dorman Products stock traded down $11.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 541,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $100,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,625.60. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

