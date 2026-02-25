Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Update

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,129 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the January 29th total of 936,137 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,268 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,268 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Agape ATP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP Price Performance

Shares of ATPC remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,969. Agape ATP has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $128.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Agape ATP to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATPC

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.