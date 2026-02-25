Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) EVP Sells 964 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $316,596.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,930.86. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.74. 522,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.17. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $340.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $123,403,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $79,507,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 404,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,173,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

