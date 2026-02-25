WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HYZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

HYZD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,083. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

