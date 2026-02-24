Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.35 and last traded at C$27.26, with a volume of 278452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$26.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

