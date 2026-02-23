Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.58 and last traded at C$17.42, with a volume of 5976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Black Diamond Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDI

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 1.8%

About Black Diamond Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.24.

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.