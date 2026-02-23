Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.87 and last traded at $73.41, with a volume of 227356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,452.55. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.