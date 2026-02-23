Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.02 and last traded at $83.02, with a volume of 634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.7250.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Metro Stock Up 17.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

About Metro

Metro AG, trading in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt under the symbol MTRAF, is a leading international wholesale company focused on supplying the foodservice and hospitality sectors. Through its METRO Cash & Carry division, the company operates self-service wholesale outlets that offer a broad assortment of food products, fresh perishables, non-food items and hotel and restaurant equipment. Metro’s business model caters exclusively to professional customers—hotels, restaurants, caterers and independent retailers—enabling them to purchase in bulk at competitive prices.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Metro has grown its footprint across Europe and Asia, serving customers in more than 30 countries.

