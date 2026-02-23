CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$89.91 and last traded at C$89.41, with a volume of 53926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$88.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$98.63.

The company has a market cap of C$15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products. The Avery segment sells software, labels, tags, dividers, badges, and specialty card products under the Avery brand. The Checkpoint segment includes the manufacturing and selling of technology-driven, inventory management and labeling solutions.

