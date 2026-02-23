Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.0030, with a volume of 70519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.
KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 84.06%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 62,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.
Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.
