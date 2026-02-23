Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$152.50 and last traded at C$152.07, with a volume of 189441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$151.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.29.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

