Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.98 and last traded at $73.4380, with a volume of 513539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 324,471 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,780,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,786,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

