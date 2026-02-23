Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.3240, with a volume of 368526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.3%

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.