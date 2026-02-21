Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells $9,787,137.50 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $9,787,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,908,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,430,620.21. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tempus AI Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.37. 7,883,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $104.32.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,772,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,275,000 after purchasing an additional 381,816 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $399,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,960,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tempus AI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.