Comparing JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI) and Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shimmick and JBDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick -12.33% N/A -22.96% JBDI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Shimmick shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.1% of Shimmick shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Shimmick has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBDI has a beta of -1.69, indicating that its share price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shimmick and JBDI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 1 0 1 0 2.00 JBDI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Shimmick currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Shimmick’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than JBDI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimmick and JBDI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $480.24 million 0.26 -$124.75 million ($1.78) -1.94 JBDI $8.44 million 1.71 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

JBDI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shimmick.

Summary

Shimmick beats JBDI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About JBDI

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

