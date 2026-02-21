Rep. August Pfluger Sells Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares

Representative August Pfluger (R-Texas) recently sold shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sirius XM stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CP ROTH IRA” account.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) on 1/12/2026.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 3,293,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel.

Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

