Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.49, but opened at $44.74. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hongkong Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 1.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: HNGKY) is a leading property investment, management and development group focused on premier real estate in Asia’s major financial centres. Established in 1889, the company specialises in owning, managing and developing a diversified portfolio that spans premium office towers, retail complexes, select residential schemes and hospitality assets.

The group’s flagship properties include landmark office developments such as Jardine House and Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, alongside The Landmark retail precinct.

