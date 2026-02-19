NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 28,687 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $24,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after buying an additional 983,468 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 12,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 808,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after buying an additional 801,937 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,024,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,853,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,986,000 after buying an additional 639,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after buying an additional 495,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2676 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

