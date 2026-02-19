Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Stock Holdings Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 0.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $43,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,387 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,957 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.