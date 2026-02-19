Presima Securities ULC Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Presima Securities ULC lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,019,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,401,054 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up about 3.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 140.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several research firms have commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

