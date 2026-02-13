Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CART. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,217. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $222,161.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 404,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,337.40. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maplebear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 72,643 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 64.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after purchasing an additional 845,070 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Maplebear by 3,054.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter worth about $391,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Maplebear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Maplebear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record GTV growth and highlighted strategic momentum in its enterprise and advertising businesses; management issued upbeat near‑term commentary that helped the revenue/guidance story. Maplebear Inc (CART) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Company reported record GTV growth and highlighted strategic momentum in its enterprise and advertising businesses; management issued upbeat near‑term commentary that helped the revenue/guidance story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Needham raised its price target to $55 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying material upside vs. current levels—supportive for longer‑term sentiment. Benzinga

Analyst optimism: Needham raised its price target to $55 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying material upside vs. current levels—supportive for longer‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings presentation and call transcript are available for deeper read‑through of guidance, GTV details and metric definitions (useful for modeling). Seeking Alpha: Q4 Results – Presentation

Full earnings presentation and call transcript are available for deeper read‑through of guidance, GTV details and metric definitions (useful for modeling). Negative Sentiment: Mixed financials: revenue accelerated (~$992M, ~+12% Y/Y) but EPS and net profit fell materially (diluted EPS ~$0.30 vs. consensus ~ $0.52), pressuring near‑term profitability narratives. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Mixed financials: revenue accelerated (~$992M, ~+12% Y/Y) but EPS and net profit fell materially (diluted EPS ~$0.30 vs. consensus ~ $0.52), pressuring near‑term profitability narratives. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and sentiment hits: coverage shifts have weighed on the stock and one report flagged a new 12‑month low after a downgrade — adds downside risk until clarity on margin recovery. AmericanBankingNews: Hits New 12-Month Low

Analyst downgrades and sentiment hits: coverage shifts have weighed on the stock and one report flagged a new 12‑month low after a downgrade — adds downside risk until clarity on margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: Ownership trends: notable insider sales and large institutional rebalancings were highlighted in coverage; some big funds trimmed positions in recent quarters — monitor flows and block trades for further pressure. QuiverQuant: Stock Reaction & Ownership

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.