Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 52.91% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 5.970-6.070 EPS.

Vertiv delivered a very strong Q4 and full‑year 2025 — Q4 adjusted EPS $1.36 (+37% YoY), FY adjusted EPS $4.20 (+47%), trailing‑12‑month book‑to‑bill ~2.9x and a backlog of $15 billion — and guided 2026 to ~28% organic sales growth and $6.02 adjusted EPS.

— and guided 2026 to ~28% organic sales growth and $6.02 adjusted EPS. Management said AI/data center build‑out is driving demand and highlighted system‑level products and services (notably OneCore and SmartRun ), plus the PurgeRight acquisition to strengthen fluid management for liquid‑cooled AI sites; lifecycle services grew north of 25% YoY.

and ), plus the acquisition to strengthen fluid management for liquid‑cooled AI sites; lifecycle services grew north of 25% YoY. Management will no longer disclose quarterly actual orders, orders forecasts, or backlog details, citing volatility from lumpiness — a material reduction in transparency that may concern some investors.

To convert the large, lumpy backlog management is raising capacity (CapEx to ~3–4% of sales from 2–3%), working with suppliers and accepting a 12–18 month delivery cadence; regionally Americas is the growth engine while China is muted and EMEA is expected to reaccelerate in H2 2026.

NYSE VRT traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,596. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $255.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

