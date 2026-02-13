Holo (HOT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.81 Million

Holo (HOT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Holo has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $66.16 million and $3.81 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,929.30 or 0.97047449 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Holo Profile
Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,332,498,835 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Holo Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars.
