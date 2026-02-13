Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 10th

Rocket Companies, UP Fintech, and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use software, data, and digital platforms to deliver or enable financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, neobanking, robo-advisors, and blockchain infrastructure. Investors view them as exposure to disruptive, high-growth areas of finance but must weigh that potential against elevated regulatory, competitive, and technology-related risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

