First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.83 and last traded at $90.63, with a volume of 39695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.67.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one year-sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

