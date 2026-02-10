Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 1427414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.