Severfield’s (SFR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 48 target price on the stock.

Severfield Stock Down 0.7%

SFR stock traded down GBX 0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 29. 368,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.16. Severfield has a 12-month low of GBX 18.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Severfield had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Severfield will post 8.9704209 EPS for the current year.

About Severfield

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.