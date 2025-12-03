Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 500 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445.83.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 436.05. 41,562,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,505,395. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 223.75 and a one year high of GBX 438.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 366.59.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

