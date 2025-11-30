Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,500 Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $57,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

Acadian Asset Management stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.42. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 1.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAMI shares. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acadian Asset Management

About Acadian Asset Management

(Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.