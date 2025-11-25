JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $180.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.85. 784,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $157.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,873,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,200. The trade was a 27.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

