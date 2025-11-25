RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 44,472 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 368.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,472 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $417.78 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.71 and a 200 day moving average of $366.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

